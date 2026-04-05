<p>Davanagere: Former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murugesh-nirani">Murugesh Nirani</a> exuded confidence that voters' have decided to back <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> in the bypolls to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davangere</a> South Assembly constituency as they are fed up with one family rule.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said, "Muslims form major chunk of voters in the constituency. They had sought ticket from Congress this time. But, the Congress denied ticket to the Muslim community." </p><p>He added that their self-respect is hurt and Muslims will teach a lesson to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>. "The situation has changed compared to the previous election. BJP will win both Davangere and Bagalkot seats." He said that party leaders are working together and are united for the victory of the candidate.</p>.Davanagere South Assembly byelection: Congress will placate Muslim leaders over ticket denial, says Siddaramaiah.<p>He alleged, since the Congress came to power in the state, there has been a tussle between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for the Chief minister's Post, and no development work has been implemented.</p><p>He claimed that Congress boasts of five guarantees, but it has increased taxes five times in the last three years. The state government has borrowed loans amounting to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in just three years. The government has put financial burden on each family of the State, he asserted. </p><p>He has put a burden on every family. He joked that this is a zero-development government.</p><p>Even if the Congress loses two seats, nothing will happen to the government. But in the coming days, the voters will dethrone Congress from power, he stated.</p>