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BJP will win both Davangere, Bagalkot seats in Karnataka, claims Murugesh Nirani

Since the Congress came to power in the state, there has been a tussle between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 09:25 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsDavangeremurugesh nirani

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