BJP wins 16 out of 23 seats in Someshwara TMC elections

This was the first election held for the Someshwara TMC after it was upgraded from Gram Panchayat.

Someshwara TMC comes under Mangalore Assembly constituency represented by Assembly speaker U T Khader.

Congress had fielded its candidate from 22 seats and from the third ward, it had extended support to the CPM candidate. There were 50 candidates in fray.

In the 13th Kumpala ward, Congress candidate Deepak Pilar and BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar K S had secured an equal vote of 247. In the toss, luck favoured Congress candidate.