BJP wins 16 out of 23 seats in Someshwara TMC elections

Mangaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory in Someshwara TMC by winning 16 out of 23 seats in the elections held for the Town Municipality Council.
The Congress, in comparison, only won won seven seats.
This was the first election held for the Someshwara TMC after it was upgraded from Gram Panchayat.
Someshwara TMC comes under Mangalore Assembly constituency represented by Assembly speaker U T Khader.
Congress had fielded its candidate from 22 seats and from the third ward, it had extended support to the CPM candidate. There were 50 candidates in fray.
In the 13th Kumpala ward, Congress candidate Deepak Pilar and BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar K S had secured an equal vote of 247. In the toss, luck favoured Congress candidate.
A couple had contested from the first and second ward on Congress tickets. Ameena Basheer won against BJP candidate Sunitha Rajesh from the first ward of Mundoli. Meanwhile, her husband Basheer, who contested from second ward, lost to BJP candidate Yashwanth with a narrow margin of one vote.
In a fight between sisters in the third ward of Prakash Nagara, BJP's Sapna Shetty defeated her sister Sowmya S Pilar. who contested as a CPM candidate.
Results of Puttur by- election
In the by-election held for two seats in Puttur City Municipal Council, Congress and BJP candidate won a seat each. The Puthila Pariwara-supported candidates had to face defeat.
In the first ward, Congress candidate Dinesh Shevire won against Puthila Pariwara candidate Annapoorna. While BJP candidate Sunitha had to be satisfied with third place in the race. In the 11th ward, Ramesh Rai won against Congress candidate Damodar Bhandarkar.