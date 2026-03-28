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BJP workers show slippers, brooms to MLA Pradeep Eshwar; Congress hits back in Davanagere

During the faceoff, a fierce war of words took place between supporters of both parties, while Eshwar stood on a vehicle.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 14:53 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsDavanagereCongres

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