<p>Davanagere: Tension prevailed at KB Extension in the city on Saturday as a verbal spat broke out between BJP and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> workers after the former hit a banner featuring the photo of MLA Pradeep Eshwar with slipper while he was heading towards Raghavendra Swamy mutt in a procession. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>workers showed slippers and broom sticks to the Congress MLA and Congress workers poured flowers on their leader in reply. </p><p>Police, who were present on the spot, brought the situation under control.</p>.Davanagere South byelection: Congress fails to convince Sadiq Pailwan to withdraw nomination papers.<p>Eshwar took out a rally in an open vehicle from Apoorva Hotel on the national highway to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at KB Extension. </p><p>BJP leaders and workers were at their party office which is near the temple. When the Congress MLA arrived, BJP workers raised slogans against Eshwar. In return, Congress workers also raised slogans against the BJP.</p><p>During the faceoff, a fierce war of words took place between supporters of both parties, while Eshwar stood on a vehicle. </p><p>This further enraged the BJP supporters and they displayed slippers, brooms and bangles. At this time, a shoe thrown by a person fell near the car and the police struggled to control the supporters of both parties. </p><p>A large number of police and Central Reserve Police Force were deployed at the place. The Additional Superintendent of Police himself rushed to the spot to control the situation.</p><p>Earlier, BJP leader BG Ajaykumar had dared Pradeep Eshwar to come to the party office in Davangere and had slammed the Congress lawmaker for his alleged derogatory remarks against women. </p><p>Reacting to the incident, Eshwar said, "BJP members have shown slippers and brooms to me, a backward class leader. This is the tradition of the BJP. For 10 years, BJP MLAs, ministers and MPs have spoken badly about Muslim women. They have spoken disrespectfully about halal and hijab. Congress is working hard to empower Muslims."</p><p>"The BJP had challenged him to come to Davangere. I have come to the BJP party. They could not do anything," he added. </p>