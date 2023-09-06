BJP worried after govt ordered probe into scams: Karnataka Congress Working President

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said that BJP is worried after the government ordered a probe into the scams of the previous government.

He was speaking during the installation of District Congress Minority unit president Haneed at Madikeri. "The government has taken the scams of the previous government seriously. Those who have committed the mistake will be punished," he said.

"BJP is calling upon the voters to work for the victory of the party. What good work have they done for the voters to cast their vote for the BJP?" he asked.