BJP worried after govt ordered probe into scams: Karnataka Congress Working President

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said that BJP is worried after the government ordered a probe into the scams of the previous government.
He was speaking during the installation of District Congress Minority unit president Haneed at Madikeri. "The government has taken the scams of the previous government seriously. Those who have committed the mistake will be punished," he said.
"BJP is calling upon the voters to work for the victory of the party. What good work have they done for the voters to cast their vote for the BJP?" he asked.
The BJP had promised to get back the black money and generate two crore jobs. However, the promises have not been fulfilled in the last nine years. The Congress government in Karnataka has implemented the guarantees promised to the voters.
Should the voters vote for BJP for hiking the price of fuel and engaging in hate politics? he asked.
"The BJP's story was half finished when the Opposition named its alliance as I.N.D.I.A. Now the Prime Minister wants to change the name of the country. If he does it, then people will change him," he said.
"India is our strength. India is our determination. The word has created a movement in the entire country," he added.