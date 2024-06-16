BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest against fuel price hike in Chikkamagaluru

"Congress led government has become a curse for the people. The prices of petrol and diesel should be reduced. If the government fails to reduce the price, we will carry out a people's movement against the government," he said.

"The Congress had published a "combu" advertisements against the BJP prior to the Lok Sabha election. Now, the government has given coconut shells to the hands of the people. The government is mired in corruption and Congress has been following the policy of price hike," he added.

BJP Yuva Morcha district President Santosh Kotian accused the state government of following anti people policy. The Congress which came to power in the name of five guarantees has given coconut shells as the sixth guarantee and "chombu" as seventh guarantee to the people in the state.