BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest against fuel price hike in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Condemning the hike in price of diesel and petrol, the members of BJP Yuva Morcha staged a unique protest by tucking flowers behind their ears and holding coconut shells in their hands in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.
The protest was led by MLC C T Ravi and was held at Azad Park Circle. The protesters shouted slogans against the state government.
MLC C T Ravi said, "When the BJP was in power in the state, the Congress had conducted a mock funeral procession on a scooter. Now the central government has reduced the price of petrol and diesel while the state government has increased it. In addition, there has been an increase in excise duties, property registration fees, birth and death certificate fees."
"Congress led government has become a curse for the people. The prices of petrol and diesel should be reduced. If the government fails to reduce the price, we will carry out a people's movement against the government," he said.
"The Congress had published a "combu" advertisements against the BJP prior to the Lok Sabha election. Now, the government has given coconut shells to the hands of the people. The government is mired in corruption and Congress has been following the policy of price hike," he added.
BJP Yuva Morcha district President Santosh Kotian accused the state government of following anti people policy. The Congress which came to power in the name of five guarantees has given coconut shells as the sixth guarantee and "chombu" as seventh guarantee to the people in the state.
Published 16 June 2024, 09:38 IST