BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest against Minister in Udupi

<p>Udupi: BJP Yuva Morcha workers staged a “go back” protest against district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, alleging that the Congress-led state government was neglecting the development of Udupi district.</p><p>The protest was organised by the district unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha, whose members accused the state government of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Udupi and denying justice to the people of the district.</p>.Woman from Udupi loses Rs 9 lakh in online shopping scam.<p>Addressing the protesters, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Prithviraj Shetty alleged that the government had weakened public transport services in Udupi under its guarantee schemes. He said that when the JNNURM bus service was launched in the Udupi city in 2013, more than 40 buses were operating, but nearly 50 per cent of the buses had now been reduced after the introduction of free travel for women.</p><p>He further alleged that the government had failed to complete the construction of the Udupi district hospital, thereby risking the lives of poor patients dependent on government healthcare facilities. He also accused the state government of not honouring its assurance of providing funds for the Udupi Paryaya.</p>.Udupi: Financial dispute between fishermen escalates into violence.<p>As minister Hebbalkar arrived at the venue, the protesters attempted to move onto the road while raising slogans against the government. However, police personnel deployed in large numbers prevented the demonstrators from proceeding further and brought the situation under control.</p>