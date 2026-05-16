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BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest against Minister in Udupi

Addressing the protesters, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Prithviraj Shetty alleged that the government had weakened public transport services in Udupi under its guarantee schemes.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:04 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPprotestUdupiYuva Morcha

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