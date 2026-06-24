BJP's Ashoka accuses Karnataka govt of 'looting' citizens through schemes; demands independent probe

<p>BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=R%20Ashoka">R Ashoka </a>on Wednesday alleged that the state government is carrying out an "organised loot" and "legalised plunder" of honest taxpayers' hard-earned money through its guarantee schemes and that the money is being used to fund the Congress party's high command.</p><p>The Karnataka government's five guarantee schemes are: 200 units of free electricity for all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 in monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); an additional 5 kg of rice for every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years (Yuva Nidhi); and free travel for women on public transport buses (Shakti).</p>.<p>Urging Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to take a closer look at their so-called "guarantee model" in Karnataka, he alleged that the flagship scheme had failed to empower poor women and had instead become a vehicle for "institutionalised corruption." </p><p>"Congress guarantees are an organised loot and legalised plunder of Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, come down to Karnataka and look at your so-called guarantee model," Ashoka posted on X.</p>.<p>"The truth is officially out. Your flagship guarantee scheme isn't empowering poor women; it has become a systematic mechanism for institutionalised corruption. This isn't welfare; it is organised loot and legalised plunder of honest taxpayers' hard-earned money to fund the Congress party's high command," he claimed.</p>.<p>Alleging a "massive financial anomaly", he said a CAG data analysis had found that 19,020 beneficiaries were linked to common bank account numbers, through which Rs 60.69 crore was disbursed across more than 3.03 lakh transactions.</p>.<p>Ashoka alleged that another Rs 46.52 crore was reportedly disbursed through 23,262 transactions in which bank account numbers were completely missing from the database.</p>.'Anxious farmers are looking for leadership': R Ashoka asks Karnataka govt to appoint full-time agriculture minister.<p>"No records, no data, yet tens of crores are flying out of the exchequer. How can money be transferred to non-existent or unrecorded bank accounts without high-level government connivance?" he questioned.</p>.<p>More than 10.06 lakh beneficiary records showed multiple and frequent changes in bank account details, he claimed, adding that this was nothing but a "calculated cover-up and a playground for middlemen." Ashoka further alleged that the state government had failed to submit a compliance report to the CAG and had withheld details of deleted beneficiaries and complaints.</p>.<p>Questioning the move, he asked, "What are former CM Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hiding? If there is no fraud, why are you terrified of a transparent audit?" "Mr Rahul Gandhi, you travel across the country lecturing about social justice and economic transparency. Mrs Priyanka Gandhi, you raised the slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon.' (I am a woman, and I can fight). Where is your morality now? Why are you completely silent when your party's government in Karnataka is (allegedly) using women as a shield to execute a multi-crore scam?" he asked.</p>.<p>"Congress is deliberately treating women merely as vote banks while fattening the pockets of its own leaders. The BJP will not sit back and let you milk Karnataka dry to finance your national political ambitions," Ashoka said.</p>.<p>"The Karnataka BJP demands a thorough, independent, and uncompromised criminal investigation into this institutional plunder. The corrupt faces behind this daylight robbery will be unmasked," he added.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>