Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP's Ashoka accuses Karnataka govt of 'looting' citizens through schemes; demands independent probe

Ashoka alleged that the flagship scheme had failed to empower poor women and had instead become a vehicle for "institutionalised corruption."
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 09:45 IST
CongressKarnatakaIndia PoliticsR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us