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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP's B Y Vijayendra alleges conspiracy to intimidate Hindus in Karnataka's Haveri

Vijayendra reiterated his allegation that the police station had effectively become a Congress office.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:50 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsHindusB Y VijayendraR Ashoka

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