BJP's B Y Vijayendra alleges conspiracy to intimidate Hindus in Karnataka's Haveri

<p>Bengaluru: BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday alleged that there was a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere and intimidate Hindus in Haveri district, accusing the police of acting as "puppets" of the ruling Congress and demanding immediate action against those behind an attack during Kara Hunnime celebrations.</p>.<p>Eight people were injured in a clash between two communities triggered by a quarrel over the bursting of crackers during a bull procession organised as part of the Kara Hunnime festival in Naregal village under Hangal Taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haveri">Haveri </a>district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Following the clash, tension prevailed in the village for some time before police brought the situation under control, officials said.</p>.<p>Kara Hunnime is a traditional agricultural festival celebrated mainly in North Karnataka on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.</p>.Hindu student held captive, assaulted by unidentified persons in Bangladesh.<p>Addressing reporters here, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged that several youths from the Halumatha community were attacked during the traditional Kara Hunnime festivities in Naregal on Monday after firecrackers were burst to frighten bulls as part of the customary event.</p>.<p>"Merely because firecrackers were burst to frighten the bulls, Lohith Kurubar, Shivaraj, Jayappa, Nagappa, Mallappa and Ningaraj Kurubar of the Halumatha community were brutally attacked by anti-national elements. This is not the first such incident," he alleged.</p>.<p>Vijayendra alleged that police stations had become Congress offices and that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindus">Hindus</a> were finding it difficult to celebrate festivals such as Deepavali and Ganesh Chaturthi peacefully.</p>.<p>He also alleged that despite 24 hours having passed since the incident, those responsible for allegedly severing the hand of a youth from a poor Halumatha family had not been arrested, while counter-cases were being registered to intimidate Hindus.</p>.<p>"The police are functioning as puppets of the ruling party," the Shikaripura MLA alleged.</p>.<p>The BJP leader further alleged that the police machinery in Haveri district was being misused to file unnecessary cases against Hindu activists, including Bajrang Dal workers and cow protection activists, and accused the state government of using the police to suppress Hindus.</p>.<p>Warning of public unrest if swift action was not taken, Vijayendra said, "If the attackers are not arrested immediately, people themselves may come onto the streets with clubs and stones. If such a situation arises, the police machinery and the ruling party MLAs will be responsible." He urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge to visit Naregal and resolve the issue, warning that people would lay siege to the police station if unnecessary counter-cases were filed against Hindus.</p>.<p>Replying to questions, Vijayendra reiterated his allegation that the police station had effectively become a Congress office.</p>.Row over Muslim woman performing last rites of Hindu man at Kerala 's Kasargod.<p>He also criticised the local MLA, saying legislators were elected with votes from all communities and had a duty to protect Hindus as well.</p>.<p>He warned that failure to discharge that responsibility would have political consequences in the next election.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka charged that ever since the Congress government came to power, Hindu festivals and celebrations in Karnataka are repeatedly being targeted.</p>.<p>"Since the Congress government took over, it seems the fanatical elements in the state have gained unprecedented boldness, and yesterday's incident in Haveri stands as clear evidence of that," he said in a post on 'X'. </p>