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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urges CEC to stop SEC's parallel voter list revision

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Narayanaswamy visited the CEO’s office and handed over the complaint.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:55 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPspecial intensive revision

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