BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urges CEC to stop SEC's parallel voter list revision

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Thursday urged Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar to urgently intervene against the “parallel, unauthorised and conflicting SIR” by the State Election Commission (SEC).</p>.<p>A delegation of BJP leaders led by Narayanaswamy visited the CEO’s office and handed over the complaint.</p>.GBA holds review meeting to prepare for voter list revision \n.<p>The complaint objected to the SEC’s plans to start its revision from June 26. Narayanaswamy noted that the back-to-back exercises (SEC’s from June 26, ECI’s from June 30) would create “severe panic and bewilderment” amongst voters. He added that it would lead to a “breakdown of transparency.” </p>.<p>“Deploying different sets of field machinery, BLOs and administrative staff twice within the span of one week for the same households is an egregious waste of taxpayer money, government resources, and valuable administrative hours,” the complaint <br>said.</p>.<p>“Therefore, I urgently request the Election Commission of India to invoke its constitutional powers under Article 324 to intervene immediately, issue a stay or a directive to the State Election Commission of Karnataka, and command them to halt their separate, parallel SIR process for GBA wards,” Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said in the complaint. </p>