BJP's Manoj Kumar elected as mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, Bhanumathi P S becomes Deputy Mayor

Mangaluru: Manoj Kumar of BJP representing ward number 17 was elected unopposed as the Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday.

Manoj's was the only nomination for the Mayor's post.

In the election held for the post of Deputy Mayor, Bhanumathi P S of BJP representing ward number 58 won against Zeenath Shamshuddin of Congress representing ward number 44 to be elected as the Deputy Mayor of the City Corporation.

Bhanumathi P S got 47 votes while Zeenath got 14 votes.