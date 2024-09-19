BJP's Manoj Kumar elected as mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, Bhanumathi P S becomes Deputy Mayor

Mangaluru: Manoj Kumar of BJP representing ward number 17 was elected unopposed as the Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday.
Manoj's was the only nomination for the Mayor's post.
In the election held for the post of Deputy Mayor, Bhanumathi P S of BJP representing ward number 58 won against Zeenath Shamshuddin of Congress representing ward number 44 to be elected as the Deputy Mayor of the City Corporation.
Bhanumathi P S got 47 votes while Zeenath got 14 votes.
Member Shamshad Aboobakar remained neutral.
Sixty one out of 65 members were present for voting.
One of the two sets of nominations submitted by Bhanumathi was not found to be in order as she had not attached the caste certificate.
The other set was in order.
The Mayor's post is reserved for SC while that of Deputy Mayor is reserved for OBC - A category candidate.
Members of the standing committees were also elected unopposed.
The term of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and standing committee members will be from September 19, 2024 to February 27, 2025.
Mysuru Regional Commissioner Ramesh DS was the returning officer.
