BJP’s poor floor management leaves MLAs miffed in Karnataka

Belagavi: In a glaring show of division within BJP, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka’s decision to walk out of the Assembly on Thursday ticked off one section of party MLAs led by state president B Y Vijayendra who had other plans.
This led to some MLAs openly expressing their displeasure against Ashoka.
The Assembly witnessed an hour-long heated debate on the attack on BJP SC Morcha member Prithvi Singh allegedly by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and his men. The BJP also raised the arrest of BJP councillor Abhijit Jawalkar.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said investigation was underway and the government would take action as per law without any prejudice in both the cases.
Rejecting the government’s stand, Ashoka accused the ruling Congress of trying to protect the accused. He announced that the BJP would walk out.
Ashoka’s snap decision left Vijayendra shocked as he along with other MLAs wanted to protest inside the House to put the government on the mat to highlight the “highhandedness” of Congress workers. Some MLAs remained in the House even after the likes of Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, S Suresh Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others had walked out.
MLA S R Vishwanath was even heard berating Ashoka.
In further embarrassment, Belgaum BJP Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil defied Ashoka's decision and staged a protest inside the House demanding the suspension of police officers who arrested Jawalkar. He was later persuaded to withdraw his agitation.
Speaking to reporters, Patil criticised the walkout. “If we don’t stand by our workers and fight for their protection, who else will? With what face can we face them with elections around the corner?” he said.
After the walkout, Vijayendra, Ashoka, Sunil Kumar, Yatnal, Araga Jnanendra and Narayan huddled in a room to iron out differences. Ashoka apparently told Vijayendra that the decision was taken with the intention to allow the House to continue discussing drought.
Sunil Kumar objected and argued that the time was right to agitate as both cases of assault on BJP workers took place in Belagavi.
During the debate in the Assembly, Vijayendra, Sunil Kumar and other BJP MLAs demanded that an ‘attempt to murder’ charge should be included in the FIR. They also demanded the arrest of Hattiholi and others.
Rejecting this, Parameshwara said the police had been given a free hand. “The government cannot direct police to include any section in FIR,” he said.