BJP’s poor floor management leaves MLAs miffed in Karnataka

Belagavi: In a glaring show of division within BJP, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka’s decision to walk out of the Assembly on Thursday ticked off one section of party MLAs led by state president B Y Vijayendra who had other plans.

This led to some MLAs openly expressing their displeasure against Ashoka.

The Assembly witnessed an hour-long heated debate on the attack on BJP SC Morcha member Prithvi Singh allegedly by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and his men. The BJP also raised the arrest of BJP councillor Abhijit Jawalkar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said investigation was underway and the government would take action as per law without any prejudice in both the cases.

Rejecting the government’s stand, Ashoka accused the ruling Congress of trying to protect the accused. He announced that the BJP would walk out.

Ashoka’s snap decision left Vijayendra shocked as he along with other MLAs wanted to protest inside the House to put the government on the mat to highlight the “highhandedness” of Congress workers. Some MLAs remained in the House even after the likes of Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, S Suresh Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others had walked out.