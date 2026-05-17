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BJP's R Ashoka flays Siddaramaiah govt over 'Sadhana Samavesha'

Ashoka pointed out that 12 types of pensions managed by the Revenue Department, affecting 81.88 lakh beneficiaries, have gone unpaid for three months.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:05 IST
BJPIndiaKarnatakaR Ashoka

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