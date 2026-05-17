BJP's R Ashoka flays Siddaramaiah govt over 'Sadhana Samavesha'

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday slammed the Congress government, alleging the state treasury is empty, and the government was pushing the state into “bankruptcy”.</p>.<p>“Why should the government hold the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, a convention organised in Tumakuru on May 19 to showcase its achievements on completing three years in office, when pensions and welfare benefits to vulnerable groups have been stalled for months,” Ashoka charged. </p>.<p>Ashoka pointed out that 12 types of pensions managed by the Revenue Department, affecting 81.88 lakh beneficiaries, have gone unpaid for three months.</p>.<p>He charged, “The schemes require only Rs 894 crore every month, and despite an annual allocation of Rs 10,736 crore, payments have not been made. This includes pensions for the elderly, widows, the Sandhya Suraksha scheme, support for transgender minorities, acid attack victims, former Devadasis, and freedom fighters.”</p>.<p>He also mentioned that Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and Rs 700 crore for Anna Bhagya have not reached the intended beneficiaries.</p>.<p>Ashoka accused the government of “looting” the common man through the e-Khata and B-Khata conversion drive, alleging that officials are openly soliciting bribes via PhonePe.</p>.<p>Defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Ashoka claimed that “more than 10 lakh Bangladeshis” reside in Karnataka, and asserted, “The Congress is opposing the SIR because it fears losing the votes of illegal immigrants.”</p>