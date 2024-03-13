BJP's Raitha Morcha completes first leg of tour in 18 districts

The BJP’s Raitha Morcha in Karnataka has completed a month-long drive - Grama Parikrama Yatra - meeting agriculturists in over 3,800 villages in the state.
The Raitha Morcha, led by former lawmaker A S Patil (Nadahalli), is trying to convince farmers of the Modi administration’s measures to help the agriculture sector.
Through the Grama Pairkrama Yatre, the BJP is trying to woo voters on a cohort basis instead of adopting a general approach to attract voters.
Speaking to DH, Nadahalli said that the members of the Raitha Morcha have completed touring 18 districts in the state, which has essentially brought the Congress-led government’s inept handling of the drought situation in the state to the fore.
“The government’s failures, such as erratic power supply and acute shortage of water, have only worsened the drought situation in the state. Wherever we went, farmers complained about severe power outages and complete stoppage of water supply through reservoirs,” he said.
Nadahalli pointed out that the government had not released milk procurement incentive arrears to dairy farmers.
“There are around 26 lakh dairy farmers in the state. They will be interested in knowing how the parties will cater to them. Similarly, women agriculturists are the worst affected due to drought as they have to walk long distances to fetch water daily. They also have to work in the field to bring fodder for their cattle,” he said.
Booth-level committees
The Raitha Morcha plans to have its committees at the level of all electoral booths by identifying five influential farmers in each booth to create awareness on pro-farmer schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
