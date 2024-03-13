BJP's Raitha Morcha completes first leg of tour in 18 districts

The BJP’s Raitha Morcha in Karnataka has completed a month-long drive - Grama Parikrama Yatra - meeting agriculturists in over 3,800 villages in the state.

The Raitha Morcha, led by former lawmaker A S Patil (Nadahalli), is trying to convince farmers of the Modi administration’s measures to help the agriculture sector.

Through the Grama Pairkrama Yatre, the BJP is trying to woo voters on a cohort basis instead of adopting a general approach to attract voters.

Speaking to DH, Nadahalli said that the members of the Raitha Morcha have completed touring 18 districts in the state, which has essentially brought the Congress-led government’s inept handling of the drought situation in the state to the fore.