Black day rally of MES opposing Karnataka Rajyotsava begins

Belagavi: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti organized Black day rally opposing Karnataka Rajyotsava commenced from Sambhaji Garden, Mahadwar Road here on Wednesday.



District Administration had earlier announced that MES would not be giving permission to observe Karnataka Rajyotsava as black day, city police had rejected the permission as well.



MES leaders and activists assembled at Sambhaji Garden and commenced the rally which has been through the thoroughfares of the city.



Police security was present at the rally to prevent untoward incidents.