Black magic to destabilise Congress government in Karnataka, claims D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that his political detractors are conducting a Shatru Bhairavi Yaga, a ritual involving animal sacrifice, to bring trouble to the Congress government.
This, Shivakumar claimed, is being done near Kerala’s Raja Rajeshwari temple. Shivakumar refused to reveal who is conducting the ritual. “We know who’s doing it. They’re experts in this,” he said.
"They are using tantriks to carry out 'Raja Kantaka' and 'Marana Mohana Sthambana' yaagas (rituals). Someone who took part in this has given us information," he said.
Shivakumar also claimed that the aghoris are involved in the rituals. "We have information that 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep and five pigs are being sacrificed for this black magic," he said. "Let them do whatever. The divine power I believe in is stronger."
Meanwhile, the JD(S) released videos showing its state president H D Kumaraswamy holidaying with his family at a resort. This was seen as a preemptive move to quell speculation that Kumaraswamy was involved in the "black magic" as alleged by Shivakumar.
MLC tickets: 65 shortlisted
Shivakumar said 65 MLC ticket aspirants have been shortlisted after talks with the Congress high command. The Congress can elect seven out of 11 MLC positions for which an election is scheduled on June 13.
The high command has already decided on giving one ticket to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra, a former MLA. "There are many aspirants from coastal, central and Kalyana Karnataka regions. There are 21 aspirants in Mangaluru and nine in Chikkamagaluru,” Shivakumar said.
There is speculation over re-nominating Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju amid opposition from Congress lawmakers from Raichur. On whether or not Boseraju would continue as minister, Shivakumar said the high command would decide.
CLP meeting on June 2
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held on June 2. "All lawmakers, including MPs, will be invited to discuss the MLC polls among other matters," Shivakumar said. He also said that an office-bearers meeting scheduled on June 1 has been postponed.
Published 30 May 2024, 16:24 IST