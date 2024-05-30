Black magic to destabilise Congress government in Karnataka, claims D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that his political detractors are conducting a Shatru Bhairavi Yaga, a ritual involving animal sacrifice, to bring trouble to the Congress government.

This, Shivakumar claimed, is being done near Kerala’s Raja Rajeshwari temple. Shivakumar refused to reveal who is conducting the ritual. “We know who’s doing it. They’re experts in this,” he said.

"They are using tantriks to carry out 'Raja Kantaka' and 'Marana Mohana Sthambana' yaagas (rituals). Someone who took part in this has given us information," he said.