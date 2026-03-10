Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Black pepper production to increase in Kodagu by 16%: Union Minister Jitin Prasada

The Minister said the mandate for production, development, research and domestic marketing of spices other than cardamom is vested with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer's Welfare.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 19:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKodagu

Follow us on :

Follow Us