<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Tuesday said that black pepper production in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu</a> may increase by about 16 per cent in 2025-26 compared to 2024-25.</p><p>Replying Yaduveer Wadiyar question, the Minister said the mandate for production, development, research and domestic marketing of spices other than cardamom is vested with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer's Welfare. The Ministry informed that it has conducted a quick pre-harvest survey in Kodagu district which indicates that black pepper production in Kodagu may increase by about 16 per cent in 2025-26 compared to 2024-25, he said. </p><p>Spices Board under the "Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development (SPICED)" scheme provides assistance to the growers of spices, including pepper growers of Kodagu district for post-harvest improvement by providing pepper thresher, graders /cleaners etc, conducting capacity building programmes and undertaking market linkage initiatives organizes buyer seller meets, he said. </p><p>He further said at present the import policy for pepper is 'Prohibited, with a provision permitting import only if the Cost Insurance & Freight (CIF) value is Rs. 500. per kg or above. The said MIP of Rs. 500/kg continues to remain in force and is not applicable to imports under Advance Authorization Scheme for export production, imports by 100% Export Oriented Units (EOU) and units in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and imports for extraction of oleoresin for re-export by manufacturer-exporters, subject to applicable policy conditions, he said. </p>