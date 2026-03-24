<p>Hirebaganal (Koppal): The first thing students at the government high school in Hirebaganal village do on entering the classroom is to wipe the fine layer of black soot off their desks that was cleaned hours earlier by the housekeeping staff.</p>.<p>It doesn’t take long to spot the culprit: smoke from a large red category industry.</p>.<p>The black soot is everywhere in the village: it coats the livestock and can be found on crops; it is also in local villagers’ lungs and eyes, going by the complaints of cough, burning eyes. Even the leaves no longer appear green in Hirebaganal.</p>.<p>“We don’t know how this smoke and dust will affect our lungs,” says Radhika, a Class 9 student.</p>.<p>Located in Koppal district, Hirebaganal is surrounded by 24 large red category industries within a five-kilometre radius and has been scarred by toxic emissions for over a decade. Red category industries are those with a high pollution index. Of the 24, 13 are sponge-iron units known for heavy pollution.</p>.<p>Residents report rising cases of asthma, respiratory illness and other chronic health problems due to compromised immunity.</p>.<p>“When there are industries sitting on our chest, how can we live, how can we farm?” Gavisiddamma Palleda (55) says, echoing the concerns of Hirebaganal and at least 10 other villages affected by polluting industries. Agriculture and livestock are also bearing the brunt, while residents watch helplessly the slow decay of their village.</p>.<p>Agriculture and horticulture departments estimate that crop yields in these villages have fallen by around 40% as the black dust prevents photosynthesis, though locals claim the losses are far greater. Once known as the vegetable bowl of Koppal, this cluster of villages has been forced to shift to maize or mangoes, as vegetables either fail or there are no buyers for harvest coated in black soot.</p>.<p>Hulugappa of Kunikeri village says that soot-laden fodder has proved fatal to cattle.</p>.<p>Mallappa, once a cultivator of diverse vegetable crops, has now shifted to maize as yields have plummeted and produce fails to sell due to the black dust contamination. Similarly, many farmers in the area have stopped growing pulses and oilseeds altogether.</p>.<p>Three medical shops for a population of around 2,300 in a nondescript village like Hirebaganal is indicative of collapsing health of villagers. “As much as 80% of the people seek medicine for cough, cold and respiratory related problems,” says Prahallad, the proprietor of a medical shop. A nebuliser can be found in almost every household, claim villagers.</p>.<p>Koppal DC Suresh B Itnal says the district administration is taking measures, including health camps and crop surveys, to address the situation. He cited a Central Pollution Control Board report, which identified lapses in the functioning of industries in the region.</p>.<p>According to the report, some industries have not maintained standard buffer zone, effluents and emissions have occasionally been excessive, raw materials are not always properly covered and conveyor belts are sometimes damaged. “We have directed industries to implement measures recommended by CPCB, and we are closely monitoring their execution,” he says.</p>.<p>Y S Harishankar, environmental officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Koppal, says KSPCB has sent notices of proposed directions to five industries and a report has been submitted.</p>.<p>KSPCB chairperson P M Narendraswamy says, “We will assess extent of damage based on reports. Many firms are not complying with rules, but we must give industries an opportunity to rectify.”</p>