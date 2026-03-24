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Blackened & sickened: Koppal village gasps for breath

It doesn’t take long to spot the culprit: smoke from a large red category industry.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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