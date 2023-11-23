Blacktopping road near sea turtle nesting ground sets alarm among fishermen in Uttara Kannada

Hubballi: The worst fears of the fishermen at Kasarkod Tonka in Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district came true as the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA)-approved Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) gave permission to asphalt a 2.1 km kaccha road next to nesting grounds of the critically endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle.

The road is being developed by the Director of Ports and Karnataka Maritime Board for better connectivity for the proposed private port at the village.

Subject experts, who attended the 43rd meeting held virtually recently, say they opposed the project as it would impact the nesting grounds of the sea turtle. However, the 10-member committee with seven government officials and three subject experts approved the proposal that falls in notified port limits where the no development Zone (NDZ) rule is not applicable as per the provisions of the CRZ notification of 2011.

The KSCZMA has, however, rejected the proposal for the laying of a four-lane road connecting the port with the national highway 66. Officials rejected the proposal stating that even the realigned proposed four-lane passes through the CRZ-1A area.

Marine biologist and activist Prakash Mesta says the black topping of kaccha road is a clear indication that the construction of the port will commence. “The NGT had given clear instructions that the company has to get new environment clearance (EC) from the competent authorities. However, utilising the loopholes in the system the company got an extension of EC by one year though it had expired two years ago,” he said.