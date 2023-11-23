Blacktopping road near sea turtle nesting ground sets alarm among fishermen in Uttara Kannada

Hubballi: The worst fears of the fishermen at Kasarkod Tonka in Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district came true as the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA)-approved Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) gave permission to asphalt a 2.1 km kaccha road next to nesting grounds of the critically endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle.
The road is being developed by the Director of Ports and Karnataka Maritime Board for better connectivity for the proposed private port at the village.
Subject experts, who attended the 43rd meeting held virtually recently, say they opposed the project as it would impact the nesting grounds of the sea turtle. However, the 10-member committee with seven government officials and three subject experts approved the proposal that falls in notified port limits where the no development Zone (NDZ) rule is not applicable as per the provisions of the CRZ notification of 2011.
The KSCZMA has, however, rejected the proposal for the laying of a four-lane road connecting the port with the national highway 66. Officials rejected the proposal stating that even the realigned proposed four-lane passes through the CRZ-1A area.
Marine biologist and activist Prakash Mesta says the black topping of kaccha road is a clear indication that the construction of the port will commence. “The NGT had given clear instructions that the company has to get new environment clearance (EC) from the competent authorities. However, utilising the loopholes in the system the company got an extension of EC by one year though it had expired two years ago,” he said.
He questioned the logic behind having four major ports (Mangaluru, Karwar, Keni near Ankola and Honnavar) in a 200 km range, at a time when the two operational ports are not functioning even at 50 per cent of their capacity.
The local fishermen have been waging a legal war against the setting up of a private port by Honnavar Port Private Limited as it would have a cascading impact on the ecologically sensitive Sharavathi estuaries and Kasakod beach, where critically endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles lay their eggs on the sandy beaches.
Scientist M D Subash Chandra, who is also a KSCZMA member, said the experts raised objections against providing permission for the asphalting of kaccha road. “In writing too I have given my objection stating that it has a damaging impact on ecologically sensitive areas. My objections were never considered by officials,” he said.
He said the KSCZMA should not have given permission even for the construction of the sea wall and kaccha road.
As per the NGT orders
KSCZMA Member Secretary R Gokul said the petitioners have themselves conceded in the NGT about the existence of the road. “The approval for the port project was given in 2012 on the PPP model. The private company has taken all the permissions required for the project. If we deny them an exemption to lay the asphalted road, the company would go to arbitration and force the government to pay nearly Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore as interest (at 18 per cent per annum for 10 years) for denying permission to start the project,” he said.
Gokul said the proposed road is within the port area and works related to the port are exempted under CRZ norms.
Captain C Swamy, in-charge director of Karnataka Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, says his department would obtain the required EC from the government and go as per the orders issued by the NGT.
“We are developing the ports as per the rules. Look at Gujarat which has 49 operational ports and 209 minor ports. Why can’t Karnataka have at least four major ports,” he said.