Blessings and a warm hug: Siddaramaiah-D K Shivakumar bonhomie marks beginning of power transition in Karnataka
Siddaramaiah is expected to tender his resignation as CM following the breakfast meet, which was attended by several ministers including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil.
Karnataka CM and Deputy CM, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, respectively, share a hug at the CM residence in Bengaluru at the breakfast meeting. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also touched the feet of CM Siddaramaiah.