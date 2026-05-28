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Homeindiakarnataka

Blessings and a warm hug: Siddaramaiah-D K Shivakumar bonhomie marks beginning of power transition in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah is expected to tender his resignation as CM following the breakfast meet, which was attended by several ministers including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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