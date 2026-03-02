Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Block Education Officer, aide held taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Shivamogga

The Block Education Officer had demanded bribe of Rs four lakh to provide long pending financial benefits to him.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 17:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 17:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us