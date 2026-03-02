<p>Shivamogga: Lokayukta sleuths arrested Block Education Officer Nagendrappa A K and middle man Manjunath in the office of the former in Bhadravathi town on Monday while they were taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the office Superintendent.</p><p>According to Lokayukta, complainant Lingarju was serving as office Superintendent in the office of block education officer. He had requested his immediate superior and Nagendrappa to provide salary increment and other allowances from 2011 to 2023. </p>.Lokayukta traps DC of Excise along with two colleagues while accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe .<p>The Block Education Officer had demanded bribe of Rs four lakh to provide long pending financial benefits to him. Lingaraju alerted Lokayukta about bribe demand and promised the officer that he would pay Rs 1 lakh as first installment in his office. Acting on tip off, Lokayukta raided the office of Block Education Officer and arrested them.</p>