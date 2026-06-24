Blocked by Siddaramaiah, Centre's new rural jobs law approved by CM Shivakumar in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a>-governed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>announced Wednesday that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) will be implemented in the state from July 1 even as it prepares to challenge the new law before the Supreme Court. </p><p>While agreeing to implement the new law “in the interest of rural people”, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Eshwar Khandre said the state will continue to fight the union government over funding and other contentious provisions. </p><p>“While the VB - G RAM G Act will impose a greater burden on the state government, it will nevertheless be implemented from July 1 in the interest of rural people, women, the deprived and the vulnerable,” Khandre told a news conference, adding that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has agreed to roll out the new law. </p><p>The previous Siddaramaiah government had decided to move the Supreme Court against the new law, which replaced the Congress-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “The suit is ready on the grounds that the state wasn’t consulted while framing the new law, the funding pattern and weakening of gram panchayats,” Khandre said. </p><p>Meanwhile, however, the state government has made preparations for the VB - G RAM G Act. </p>.MGNREGA to be replaced across all states and UTs by new 'Viksit Bharat' G RAM-G Act from July 1.<p>Karnataka has 5,924 gram panchayats. “Scores of people depend on rural employment,” Khandre said. “The union government has made a normative allocation of Rs 5,709 crore. The state government will have to provide Rs 3,806 crore. The CM has been requested to allocate funds. The government has already created a new head of account,” the minister said. </p><p>Khandre reiterated that the union government should switch to the earlier 80:20 funding pattern. </p><p>“Between 2006 and 2026, the union government spent Rs 56,492 crore under MGNREGA while the state government spent only Rs 4,821 crore and generated 182 crore persondays. Now, in a single year, the state will have to spend Rs 3,806 crore, which is a big burden,” Khandre explained. </p><p>Karnataka has also asked the union government to include 107 works that have been excluded. Also, the state wants the new law to do away with a 60-day “pause period” in which rural work cannot be generated during harvesting, Khandre said. </p>