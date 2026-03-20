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BMTC bus crashes into depot after driver forgets to apply handbrake

The crash resulted in significant structural damage to the depot although no injuries were reported.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:12 IST
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The bus depot suffered significant structural damage after the crash.

The bus depot suffered significant structural damage after the crash.

Photo credit: Special arrangement

Damage was caused to park two-wheelers as well.

Damage was caused to park two-wheelers as well. 

Photo credit: Special arrangement

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Published 20 March 2026, 12:12 IST
India NewsKarnatakaBMTCAccident

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