BMTC bus crashes into depot after driver forgets to apply handbrake

<p>Bengaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-2317-passengers-booked-for-ticketless-travel-in-bmtc-bus-3937037">BMTC </a>EV bus crashed into the bus depot in Peenya after the driver allegedly forgot to apply the handbrakes before parking the bus. </p><p>The incident occurred a little after 6:30 am at the BMTC bus depot in Peenya 2nd Stage. </p>.<p>According to preliminary information, the bus driver had parked the bus and had forgotten to apply the handbrakes, keeping the vehicle mobile. He stepped out in order to sign the register as he had to take the bus away. </p>.BMTC bus rampage in Bengaluru: Narrow escape for people after suspected brake failure.<p>Within the span of a few seconds, the bus moved ahead and crashed into the building, damaging around four two-wheelers parked next to it. There were no casualties and no injuries. The building also suffered structural damage, impacting six windows and the walls, due to the crash.</p>