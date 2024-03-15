Board exams: Karnataka HC declines memo for larger bench hearing

A division bench of Justices K Somashekar and Rajesh Rai K rejected the memo filed by the RTE Students and Parents’ Association. The hearing in the matter has been adjourned until Friday. The bench was hearing the appeal filed by the state government regarding the conduct of Summative Assessment-2 (SA-2) exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had called upon the division bench to decide the appeal. At the hearing, the counsel representing the RTE Students and Parents’ Association moved an interlocutory application (IA) for impleading them as respondents in the appeal.