Board exams: Hold meeting with experts, BJP tells govt

The BJP, on Sunday, demanded that the government must convene a meeting of academicians to resolve issues pertaining to the examinations for classes 5, 8,9 and 11 in the state.
BJP chief whip in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar told reporters that there was a lot of confusion prevailing among parents and schoolchildren studying in these classes after the High Court gave different verdicts on holding pre-board examinations.
“This is causing unnecessary duress among parents and children. The government must take immediate action to resolve the confusion by convening a meeting of academicians, so that it can come out with a proper policy regarding the exams,” Kumar added.
Some time ago, the school education department issued a notification for conducting board examinations for classes 5,8,9, and 11, which was annulled by the single bench of the High Court.
Later, a division bench of the High Court gave the green signal to the government to conduct board exams for the summative assessment of students of classes 5,8, and 9 as per schedule.
