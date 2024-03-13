Karnatala: Board exams 'postponed,' says government

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has postponed the board exams for class 5, 8 and 9, until further orders.
With the Supreme Court staying the exams, the Board has issued an order postponing the exams.
The exams began on Monday and were held for two days. With the order from the KSEAB, the exams scheduled for other subjects from Wednesday onwards have been postponed.
This has created pressure and confusion among students, parents and teachers.
A few days before the commencement of exams, the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) moved the high court against the new system and a single-judge bench granted stay. However, following an appeal by the government, a two-judge bench vacated the stay and allowed the government to conduct exams as per the schedule.
However, the order was challenged by the Association before the Supreme Court.
Even now, the stakeholders are in confusion as the government has said 'postponement' and not withdrawal.
“We have finally won in the Supreme Court and are thankful to our senior advocates who argued in our favour,” RUPSA president Lokesh Talikatte said.
Welcoming the judgement, the People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education, in a statement said, “...the Supreme Court has put an end to the illegal manner of conducting exams by the government.”
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:16 IST)