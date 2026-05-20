Boat sinks near Karnataka's Kodi Bengre, six fishermen rescued

<p>Udupi: A deep-sea <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fishing-boat">fishing boat</a> which had ventured into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arabian-sea">Arabian Sea</a> from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malpe">Malpe</a> fishing harbour, sank near Kodi Bengre on Tuesday night.</p><p>The six fishermen on board were rescued safely by fishermen of another fishing vessel.</p><p>The boat, identified as 'Sai Datta', belonged to Sandeep Kumar of Kidiyoor Padukere. The rescued fishermen include skipper Raghavendra from Uttara Kannada district and crew members Rohidas Mogera, Shyam Sundar Malik, Ujwal Malik, Satyajit Malik and Trilesh Bhaskar.</p><p>According to sources, the boat had left Malpe harbour for fishing operations at around 10.30 pm on May 17. On May 19 at about 4.30 pm, while the vessel was fishing in deep waters off Kodi Bengre at a depth of nearly 38 m, the crew reportedly heard a loud impact after an unidentified object struck the rear underside of the boat.</p>.24 fishermen rescued as boat capsizes in sea near Bethul in Goa.<p>Leader Raghavendra, who inspected the lower section of the vessel, noticed water entering the boat. The crew immediately sought help from a nearby fishing boat, Sri Amma Bhavani, and attempted to pump out the water accumulating inside the vessel. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful.</p><p>The fishermen aboard Sai Datta were safely shifted to the rescue boat. Later, while towing the damaged vessel towards Malpe harbour, a rear support beam of the rescue boat reportedly snapped, causing the fishing boat to completely sink at around 11 pm.</p><p>The mishap caused a loss of nearly Rs 65 lakh, including the fishing boat, catch, fishing nets and diesel.</p>