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Homeindiakarnataka

Boat sinks near Karnataka's Kodi Bengre, six fishermen rescued

The mishap caused a loss of nearly Rs 65 lakh, including the fishing boat, catch, fishing nets and diesel.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsKarnatakaBoat accidentfishermen rescued

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