Bodies of 4 more Karnataka trekkers retrieved in Uttarakhand, all deceased to be flown to Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Rescue workers have finished search operations at the Uttarakhand trek tragedy site and retrieved four remaining bodies.
In all, nine trekkers from Karnataka lost their lives while 13 were rescued.
On Wednesday, rescue teams were able to airlift 13 survivors and retrieve the bodies of five deceased trekkers. However, search operations had to be halted due to extreme weather conditions before four more bodies could be retrieved.
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday met the Uttarakhand chief secretary to arrange for an aircraft to transport the bodies to Bengaluru.
“I met Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and the Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha, to thank them for their swift response during this calamity. I requested for their help to arrange an aircraft to transport the bodies to Bengaluru. They have agreed to help. All nine bodies will likely reach Dehradun around noon. After embalming in the local hospital, we plan to airlift all the bodies to Bengaluru today itself,” he said in a statement.
Gowda also met the survivors and enquired about their health conditions.
Twenty-two trekkers from Bengaluru were stranded in the Garhwal mountain range during their trek across the Sahastra Tal- Mayali stretch owing to a blizza
Published 06 June 2024, 07:35 IST