Bodies of 4 more Karnataka trekkers retrieved in Uttarakhand, all deceased to be flown to Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Rescue workers have finished search operations at the Uttarakhand trek tragedy site and retrieved four remaining bodies.

In all, nine trekkers from Karnataka lost their lives while 13 were rescued.

On Wednesday, rescue teams were able to airlift 13 survivors and retrieve the bodies of five deceased trekkers. However, search operations had to be halted due to extreme weather conditions before four more bodies could be retrieved.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday met the Uttarakhand chief secretary to arrange for an aircraft to transport the bodies to Bengaluru.