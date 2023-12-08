Bodies of two tigers found in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Chamarajnagar: The bodies of an adult tiger and a cub were found in a decomposed state in an empty land near the border of Melur-Terakanambi villages, Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

The spot where the bodies were found is 21 km away from the border of Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve and 200 meters from the border of Terakanambi village of Gundlupet taluk.