Body of C P Yogeshwar's brother-in-law found in Hanur

According to the CCTV footage, Mahadevaiah's car was found parked at the place from Saturday morning. Three people who were seen getting down from the car have been captured. As blood stains were found in the car, it was suspected that Mahadevaiah might have been murdered.

On Monday morning, Channapatna police, dog squad, and fingerprint experts, with the help of local police, inspected the car. They conducted a search with the help of the Forest Department personnel, and found the body in the afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said, "The body was found in the thick forest. We came to know about the car at Ramapura on Sunday evening. On checking the CCTV footage, we came to know that the car had reached there on Saturday morning. Ramanagar police are probing the incident, and we are extending all support".

As soon as learning about the incident, Yogeshwar, along with his brother C P Rajesh, visited Ramapura and gathered information from the police.

The CCTV footage shows Mahadevaiah's car moving on Nalroad Road and Ramapura Circle. The car was parked at around 5 am on Saturday and three people were seen getting down from the car. They are also seen boarding a bus, according to sources.