Boliyar stabbing incident: 3 arrested for attack on BJP workers

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested three persons in connection with the stabbing of two BJP workers at Boliyar in Konaje police station limits, located in Mangalore taluka of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, on Monday said commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.
District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that stern action will be taken against those involved in law and order issues irrespective of political parties.
The incident occurred late on Sunday night when three BJP followers were passing a masjid in Boliyar and allegedly shouted slogans. They were then followed by a group of 20-25 Muslim youths on bikes. The three stopped in front of a bar situated 2-km ahead of masjid, when the group got into an altercation, resulting in stabbing two and thrashing another one.
The BJP workers were apparently observing 'Vijayotsava' to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term.
Commissioner of police Anupam Agrawal said Harish (41) and Nandakumar (24) were injured, both hailing from Innoli, while Krishna Kumar was also beaten up by the group.
A large number of BJP workers had then gathered in front of Konaje police station, demanding arrest of the suspects.
The police had collected CCTV footage from the spot as a part of on-going investigation.
Published 10 June 2024, 09:35 IST