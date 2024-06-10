Boliyar stabbing incident: 3 arrested for attack on BJP workers

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested three persons in connection with the stabbing of two BJP workers at Boliyar in Konaje police station limits, located in Mangalore taluka of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, on Monday said commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that stern action will be taken against those involved in law and order issues irrespective of political parties.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when three BJP followers were passing a masjid in Boliyar and allegedly shouted slogans. They were then followed by a group of 20-25 Muslim youths on bikes. The three stopped in front of a bar situated 2-km ahead of masjid, when the group got into an altercation, resulting in stabbing two and thrashing another one.