Bolster Covid-19 testing in Dakshina Kannada: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

On their preparedness, officials said that there are 2,633 RT-PCR testing kits including 1,960 in government set-up health units. There are 409 RAT kits and 15,407 PPE kits. As many as 583 oxygen concentrators are functional in the district along with 17 PSA oxygen plants and 22 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks.

Officials informed the minister said that government and private hospitals have been asked to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases.

As for other measures taken, a mock drill on Covid-19 preparedness has been conducted in all government and private hospitals. Asha and health workers have been asked to increase surveillance. Surveillance has been increased in border areas. Staff have been deployed at five check posts bordering Kerala to screen the patients and create awareness on Covid-19. Staff have also been deployed at railway stations and bus stations to create awareness, the minister added.

Rao further said that the presence or absence of the JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 would be confirmed after samples are sent for genome sequencing. It's likely to take one week for the report to arrive.

To a query on PPE kits not being available for health staff, the minister said that additional PPE kits are being procured. There are no restrictions on New Year and Christmas celebrations, he added. However, it is advisable that people wear masks in crowded areas, Rao said.

One death

A 40-year-old patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died due to co-morbidities at a hospital in Mangaluru. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. It was said that he was diabetic and alcoholic. Whether it was due to Covid is yet to be confirmed. The district has reported a total of three Covid-19 cases so far.

Cabinet sub-committee meeting

Rao said that a cabinet sub-committee has been constituted for management of Covid-19. The meeting of the committee is likely to be held either on Monday or Tuesday to review the situation.