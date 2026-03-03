<p>An email claiming that a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb">bomb</a> had been planted inside the District Court complex in Karnataka's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a> turned out to be a hoax after police verification on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase, the Principal District and Sessions Court received the threatening email stating that a bomb had been planted on the premises. </p>.<p>The police were immediately alerted, following which teams, along with the scientific aid unit and canine squad, carried out a thorough search of both the District <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/court">Court</a> complex and the new court complex. However, nothing suspicious was found, and the email was confirmed to be a hoax.</p>.Bomb threat to nine district courts, Karnataka HC's Dharwad Bench declared a hoax.<p>Advocates said court proceedings were suspended following the bomb threat while police conducted checks across the premises.</p>.<p>They also demanded that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv-cameras">CCTV</a> cameras be installed in the court complex as a security measure.</p>