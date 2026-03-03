Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bomb threat at Belagavi District Court turns out to be hoax

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, and the email was confirmed to be a hoax.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 13:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 13:32 IST
BelagaviBomb threatBomb hoaxKarantaka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us