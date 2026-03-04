<p>Devangere: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bomb-threat-at-belagavi-district-court-turns-out-to-be-hoax-3918768">bomb threat</a> call received at the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday, turned out to be a hoax after verification.</p><p>The emergency helpline 112 received a call around 2:40 pm that a bomb had been planted at the residence of Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharaswamy at Nijalingappa Layout in the city. The bomb detection and disposal squad along with dog squad personnel immediately rushed to his residence, and conducted a check for more than an hour.</p>.Bomb threat to nine district courts, Karnataka HC's Dharwad Bench declared a hoax.<p>The person who made the threat call spoke in Kannada and warned that the bomb would explode in 45 minutes. Thus, the police thoroughly checked the premises, garden, rooms, and vehicles of the residence. No explosives were found in the house.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadharaswamy was away on duty after finishing his lunch and only his mother was at the residence. Previously, bomb threat e-mails were received at the district court on February 16 and at the Deputy Commissioner's office on December 16.</p>