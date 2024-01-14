Bommai demands special probe team for gang-rape cases

Bengaluru: Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday demanded a special investigation team (SIT) to probe gang-rape incidents even as he came down heavily on the Congress government over crimes against women.
Addressing a news conference, Bommai said the police are not being given a free hand to investigate such cases. He asked the government to have such cases investigated by senior police officers and file charge sheets within a stipulated time to ensure maximum punishment for the accused.
Bommai was speaking in the wake of an alleged gang-rape of a Muslim woman over her interfaith relationship in Haveri district recently. The BJP leader is the MLA from Shiggaon in the district.
“So far, only three persons have been arrested in connection with the Haveri incident. Why not all?” Bommai said, adding that the law and
order machinery had “collapsed completely” in the state.
Citing the latest data, Bommai said crimes against women have increased by 30%. “Rape, extortion and violence have increased. Women are not safe even in rural areas. Many cases pertaining to women have been hushed up. The police have become mute spectators,” he said.
Lashing out at the government over the Haveri case, Bommai asked Home Minister G Parameshwara to state if he had instructed the police to book cases based on the religion of the people involved.
Accusing the Haveri police of trying to “suppress” the case, Bommai said: “A section of society in Haveri feels that none can touch them. Who are they (government) trying to protect? Is there is any special rule for the minority community?”
Bommai, a former home minister, charged that police stations in rural areas have become “collection centres” with inspectors “encouraging” illegal activities. “