Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bommai demands thorough probe into Haveri fire incident

According to a statement released by Bommai’s office, the state government must take cognisance of this incident and ensure that impartial probe is carried out.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 23:50 IST

Follow Us

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into a fire mishap at a firecracker warehouse unit in Haveri district, which resulted in the death of at least three labourers.

According to a statement released by Bommai’s office, the state government must take cognisance of this incident and ensure that an impartial probe is carried out.

Announcing an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the victims from BJP, Bommai appealed to the state government to bear the entire treatment cost of those injured in this tragic incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased men.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 23:50 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFire Accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT