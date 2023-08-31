Bommai demands thorough probe into Haveri fire incident

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into a fire mishap at a firecracker warehouse unit in Haveri district, which resulted in the death of at least three labourers.
According to a statement released by Bommai’s office, the state government must take cognisance of this incident and ensure that an impartial probe is carried out.
Announcing an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the victims from BJP, Bommai appealed to the state government to bear the entire treatment cost of those injured in this tragic incident.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased men.