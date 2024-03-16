Booking slots online at popular spots uphill task, trekkers tell Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre

Regular trekkers claim that such a nexus exists at a majority of the trekking spots in the state.

Adithya Srikanta, a trekker, said he could not book a slot for the Skandagiri trek on January 26, on the official website. However, a private trek operator was able to get him the slot.

He collected my e-mail id and other details a day before the journey. While the official rate for booking a 4 am slot at Skandagiri is Rs 607, private trek operators charge Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

Chethan C, student and regular trekker from Bengaluru, says he had stopped looking for slots on the official website as it always shows "no slots available".

“There are several trek tour operators who can help us book slots. However, they charge a premium price compared to the official website,” he said.

Likhith S Narayan, a member of the Bangalore Trekking Community, who gave a written complaint to the minister, says that the slots for weekends and public holidays are blocked by the staff of the agency maintaining the website. They release these slots a night before the day of trekking at a time convenient to the tour operators.

While Board officials concede that there are complaints against the company managing the website, they refute the charges that the website has been compromised.

KEDB CEO and additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said slots at several trekking destinations are in high demand and get booked online very soon.

“The website has been in operation for the last five years. During 2020-21, KEDB earned a revenue of Rs 75 lakh from trekking fees. However, in the current year, the total revenue has touched Rs 6 crore. This shows the enthusiasm, rush and demand at these sites,” he said.

When asked about concerns raised by trekkers regarding blocking of slots, Pushkar said the website had not been compromised and was working fine, resulting in better revenues, year on year.

But recently, an employee of the website management company colluded with a local supervisory staff at Skandagiri and they used to create fake entry tickets offline and allow trekkers.

“We are awaiting the final investigation report on this. Preliminary investigation shows that the allegations about fake tickets being issued by local staff are true,” he said.

Pushkar conceded that the contract tenure of the agency to maintain the website has lapsed. The issue is in the High court and due to the stay order, new tender has not been finalised, he said.