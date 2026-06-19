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Homeindiakarnataka

Boy falls from school building, dies in Karnataka's Navalgund

The deceased was identified as Akash Neelannavar, a class IV student of Vidyajyothi Residential School.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:36 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDeathBoy

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