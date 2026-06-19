Boy falls from school building, dies in Karnataka's Navalgund

<p>Navalgund: A 10-year-old student died after reportedly falling from the first floor of a private educational institution in the town on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Akash Neelannavar, a class IV student of Vidyajyothi Residential School.</p>.<p>According to the police, Akash sustained severe injuries after falling from the first-floor balcony of the school building. He was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries before he could receive treatment.</p>.Dharwad to implement AI-enabled grievance redressal system.<p>Later, the body was shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. The police said whether the boy accidentally fell from the building or ending his life by suicide was yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>Akash's father Vasanth, has filed a complaint alleging harassment by teachers, which led to his son ending his life by jumping from the school building.</p>.<p>However, the school authorities have told the police that Akash accidentally fell from the building.</p>.<p>Navalgund Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an inquiry.</p>