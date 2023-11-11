Brace for another milk price hike early next year in Karnataka

Currently the government is paying Rs 348.32+ GST per kilo of milk powder and the Federation demanded to revise it to Rs 400+GST. KMF also requested the government to consider price revision at least once in six months by 5%. The minister said that the government has decided to buy maize from the milk producers union to help the farmers by adding Rs 160 per quintal. “The procurement centre will be operative from November 13 and we will be paying Rs 2,250 per quintal to farmers. Our aim is to buy one lakh metric tonnes of maize from farmers in a year,” explained the minister.