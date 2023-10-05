Breaking ground for education

Real estate agents estimate that the two acres of agricultural land, next to a steel industry, in Kunikeri village of Koppal district is worth more than Rs one crore. This amount could have easily provided financial and social security to 75-year-old Huchchamma Chowdri, a resident of the village. Instead, she decided to donate that piece of land to the government to ensure that primary and high school students, especially girls from her village, are never out of school.
Kunikeri village has several tracts of agricultural land, owned by various residents. These lands are mostly rain-fed. Yet, the education department was finding it difficult to procure even one acre of land to set up a government primary and high school in the village. A school in Kunikeri would benefit students from eight neighbouring villages.
The department made all-out efforts, to no avail. Twice, the district administration had to send back the funds allocated for the construction of the school due to the non-availability of land between 1956 and 2001.
Huchchamma voluntarily came forward in 2002 to donate half of the agricultural land through which she was earning a living after she lost her husband Basappa nearly three decades ago.
Soon after, the government constructed a school building in 2003. A year later, when there was a demand for expanding the school, Huchchamma did not hesitate and donated the second half of her land.
Till she reached the age of 65, she worked at the school, cooking the mid-day meals for an average remuneration of Rs 3,000 a month. She now works as a farm labourer in other fields and assists her sister’s grandaughter in cooking at the school.
“All I need for my life, till I die, is two square meals a day. With that, I am more than happy,” says Huchchamma, when asked if she does not regret donating such high-value land for the school. “All my life, my husband and I had the desire to be called parents. God did not bless us with a child of our own; but instead granted me the opportunity to be called ‘Ajji’ by hundreds of children every day,” she says, with a sense of pride in her voice.
Over the last two decades, hundreds of students in the village have benefited from the school. Headmaster Gurusiddappa Surupura says nearly 60% of the students at the school are girls, and with no other government school within a 15-km radius, a majority of them would have otherwise been dropouts, had Huchchamma not donated the land.
Several examples
Huchchamma’s selfless act is not an isolated case in the state. In Kalaburagi district, a similar act of kindness is expected to help the education of many young people and Government Kannada and Urdu High School at Firozabad village, 28 km from Kalaburagi city. The school is currently functioning in a section of the primary health centre as it does not have a building of its own. Students of Class Seven, Eight and Nine of studying in the same rooms. The students are forced to have their mid-day meals on the road as the cooking room is around 500 m away.
Abdul Lateef Jahagirdar (65), a farmer from the village in Kalaburagi district has now agreed to donate his one acre of land.
“The government school was approved under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan scheme at Firozabad in 2014. But there is not a single inch of government land in the village for the construction of schools. We had tried reaching every senior officer, elected representatives and others requesting to find a solution for our school. But our efforts were in vain,” says Headmaster Allauddin Tehsildhar. It was Abdul who came forward to donate one acre of land in one of the prime locations, he adds. The land value is more than Rs one crore. “I am a Class Seven pass-out. As there were no schools in my village then, I had to stop my education. I do not want children of my village to face the same situation,” says Abdul.
“I could not bear to see children sitting on the footpath or next to the drain to have their mid-day meal. The students deserved a better school and environment to study,” he says.
Last week, the land was registered and the school is now waiting for the allocation of the budget to take up construction. Nearly 148 students study in the government school that imparts education in Urdu and Kannada.
An official in the Kalaburagi South Block Education Office says Abdul donated the land in spite of much opposition from a section of the village. He was ready to donate the land 10 years ago, but the process was delayed due to disagreements on funding the construction of the school. “Even if Abdul decided to convert this prime land next to an important highway into a community hall, hotel, apartment or another commercial building he could have earned in crores. But instead, he donated that land,” says the officer.
Family’s donation
In Bachegowdanahalli village of H D Kote taluk in Mysuru district, a family of six donated 2.5 acres of land to the local primary school for expansion. One acre of land is worth Rs 20 lakh in the village.
“My father, who was a farmer and wanted his four sons and two daughters to study well, had a desire to donate land for the local government school. My brothers and I did not take his advice on education seriously and dropped out of school very early. But we could not say no to his desire. So we donated our land,” says Mohammed Rakib (63). The villagers had made a request to the family to donate the land.
Marikalayya, headmaster of the school says, the donation of land has helped the school to expand its classrooms and accommodate more students. “We are waiting for the allocation of funds for the construction of three more classrooms, labs and other facilities,” he says.
These decisions to donate land are not just acts of service to be lauded. They act as investments into the education of generations to come.