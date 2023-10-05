Breaking ground for education

“The government school was approved under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan scheme at Firozabad in 2014. But there is not a single inch of government land in the village for the construction of schools. We had tried reaching every senior officer, elected representatives and others requesting to find a solution for our school. But our efforts were in vain,” says Headmaster Allauddin Tehsildhar. It was Abdul who came forward to donate one acre of land in one of the prime locations, he adds. The land value is more than Rs one crore. “I am a Class Seven pass-out. As there were no schools in my village then, I had to stop my education. I do not want children of my village to face the same situation,” says Abdul.