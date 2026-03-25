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Breweries must initiate rigorous age verification protocols: Karnataka High Court

"The protection of youth is not merely a statutory mandate, it is a moral imperative," said Justice M Nagaprasanna.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtAgebreweries

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