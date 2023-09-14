Bribery case: Assistant commissioner, office staff get four-year jail

According to complainant V T Jayaram, a resident of Avaragere in Yediyur hobli of Kunigal taluk, land belonging to his father was sold illegally. He had submitted an application to the assistant commissioner seeking to restore the ownership by transferring the records of the land in his father’s name. The AC had asked him to meet her office staff Shabbir, who demanded a bribe for Rs 35,000 for showing an official favour, the complaint stated.