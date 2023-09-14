Home
Bribery case: Assistant commissioner, office staff get four-year jail

Tabassum Zahera is currently working as special land acquisition officer of KIADB while Ahmed is deputy tahsildar at Bellavi in Tumakuru district.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 22:35 IST

A special Lokayukta court here convicted assistant commissioner Tabassum Zahera and deputy tahsildar Shabbir Ahmed for demanding and accepting bribe for showing an official favour, and sentenced both to four-year jail.

Tabassum Zahera is currently working as special land acquisition officer of KIADB while Ahmed is deputy tahsildar at Bellavi in Tumakuru district.

According to complainant V T Jayaram, a resident of Avaragere in Yediyur hobli of Kunigal taluk, land belonging to his father was sold illegally. He had submitted an application to the assistant commissioner seeking to restore the ownership by transferring the records of the land in his father’s name. The AC had asked him to meet her office staff Shabbir, who demanded a bribe for Rs 35,000 for showing an official favour, the complaint stated.

Despite paying a bribe, Jayaram was made to run from pillar to post. In the meanwhile, Shabbir demanded more bribes. During one of the meetings, Jayaram recorded the conversation between the officers. On May 23, 2017, Jayaram lodged a complaint, along with the audio tape, with the ACB.

Special court judge Ramalingegowda found the officers guilty of crime and sentenced each of them to a four-year jail term. 

(Published 13 September 2023, 22:35 IST)
