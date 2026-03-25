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Brijesh Chowta seeks permanent solutions to coastal erosion in Dakshina Kannada

Expressing gratitude to Vaishnaw for approving the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Shiradi Ghat section of the Hassan–Mangaluru railway line, he urged the early commencement of works.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDakshina Kannada

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