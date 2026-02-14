<p>New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta has urged the Centre to establish a Marine Finfish Hatchery in Dakshina Kannada,</p><p>Karnataka, to address the acute shortage of quality marine fish seed and to promote sustainable mariculture along India’s west coast.</p><p>Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said thousands of livelihoods in Dakshina Kannada depend on marine resources. While capture fisheries have largely stabilised, the expansion of open-sea cage culture and coastal mariculture is currently constrained by the non-availability of reliable, locally produced marine finfish seed, he said.</p>.BJP MP Brijesh Chowta urges EAM Jaishankar to crack down on fake overseas job rackets.<p>At present, much of the seed used along the west coast is sourced from the east coast, leading to higher input costs, transportation stress, biosecurity risks, and supply uncertainties. Establishing a regional hatchery would ensure consistent availability of high-quality seed suited to local conditions, he said.</p><p>Chowta urged the Ministry to prioritise the establishment of the Marine Finfish Hatchery in Dakshina Kannada through necessary approvals, technical support, and financial assistance.</p>