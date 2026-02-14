Menu
Brijesh Chowta urges Centre to establish marine finfish hatchery in Dakshina Kannada

At present, much of the seed used along the west coast is sourced from the east coast, leading to higher input costs, transportation stress, biosecurity risks, and supply uncertainties.
Published 14 February 2026, 17:05 IST
