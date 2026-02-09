<p>Harihar: Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani urged the Centre to bring the hike in reservation given for SCs and STs Karnataka in the 9th schedule of Indian constitution so that people of the communities could enjoy benefits of the reservation.</p>.'You are under sustained pressure from BJP': Congress' women MPs write to Om Birla.<p>He was speaking at Valmiki fair organised by Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli in the taluk on Monday.</p><p>He said the state government has hiked reservation for SCs to 15 percent and for STs to 7 percent. But unless tha centre approves it, people of the community will not benefit from it. "So I appeal to the Centre to take steps towards approving it at the earliest."</p>