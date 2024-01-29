Brother of sculptor who made Ayodhya Ram Lalla idol to make Devraj Urs statue, to be installed in Mysuru

Mysuru: The State Government has given administrative approval and passed an order for the installation of a statue of former Chief Minister Devraj Urs infront of the new DC office complex at Siddarthanagar in Mysuru.

The installation of the statue is to mark 'Karnataka Suvarna Sambrama', as it was during his Urs's term as CM fifity years ago, Mysuru State was renamed as Karnataka. The Department of Kannada and Culture (DKC) has also released Rs 92 lakh for this statue.

The statue will be sculpted by Y Suryaprakash, a fifth generation sculptor with 27 years of experience in the art of sculpting. He is the son of noted sculptor B S Yogiraj Shilpi and elder brother of Arun Yogiraj who has sculpted the statue of Ram Lalla of Ayodhya.

Surya Prakash told DH, "The statue will be sculpted in Krishna Shile found in a village in H D Kote taluk. The statue would be 12 feet tall and it would be installed on an eight feet pedestal. It will be ready in a few months as they plan to install it on the birth anniversary of Devraj Urs on August 20 this year. A masterpiece (one and half feet statue with Urs wearing 'Dothi and Kurtha) of Devraj Urs sculpted by me has been given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and it would be sculpted in the same manner," he said.