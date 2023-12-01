Brutal assault on advocate in Chikkamagaluru: 6 police including SI suspended

Six police persons, including a Sub Inspector of Chikkamagaluru town station, have been suspended for allegedly assaulting an advocate for riding without wearing a helmet in Chikkamagaluru.

Advocate Preetham was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet on Market Road on Thursday night when the police allegedly waylaid the bike in front of the station and took away the bike key. When Preetham questioned the police for taking away the key and promised to pay a fine for violating the helmet rule, the police recorded a video of him questioning the police, Preetham said adding that he was later taken to the police station and was kept locked in a computer room where he was allegedly assaulted with lathi, pipe, and stick. "The police kicked me," he alleged.