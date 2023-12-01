Brutal assault on advocate in Chikkamagaluru: 6 police including SI suspended

Six police persons, including a Sub Inspector of Chikkamagaluru town station, have been suspended for allegedly assaulting an advocate for riding without wearing a helmet in Chikkamagaluru.
Advocate Preetham was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet on Market Road on Thursday night when the police allegedly waylaid the bike in front of the station and took away the bike key. When Preetham questioned the police for taking away the key and promised to pay a fine for violating the helmet rule, the police recorded a video of him questioning the police, Preetham said adding that he was later taken to the police station and was kept locked in a computer room where he was allegedly assaulted with lathi, pipe, and stick. "The police kicked me," he alleged.
On getting information about the assault, a large number of advocates gathered at the police station. Later, Preetham was shifted to the hospital for treatment. He suffered injuries on his chest, hand, and back, which enraged the advocates. The advocates continued a dharna in front of the police station throughout the night and expressed displeasure over the assault. A senior police official who rushed to the spot tried to convince the advocates.
Superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amate said that a case has been registered against six police personnel, including the Sub-Inspector and ASI, and have been suspended pending departmental inquiry. DySP has been asked to submit a report on the incident. In the meantime, the advocates have decided to stage a protest on Friday. Advocates from various districts have been arriving at Chikkamagaluru to be part of the protest. Bar Association had convened an emergency meeting and warned of staging protests till the arrest of the police personnel. As a precaution, the police have strengthened the security in Chikkamagaluru.