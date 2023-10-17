BSY hits out at Karnataka govt over severe power shortage

Making an appeal to the government to restore power supply in rural areas, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday alleged that the severe power outages in villages have affected the farmers very badly in the state.
After his return from the Raichur district tour here, Yediyurappa said, “I personally witnessed how the maladministration of the ruling Congress has affected the farmers adversely in the rural areas.”
“On one hand, the farmers are hit by severe drought while on the other hand, the state government’s unscheduled load shedding has hit them hard. They are struggling to retain their crop by drawing water from their IP sets,” he said.
He charged that the state government is in a deep slumber and is not bothered to protect the welfare of farmers and the common man in the state.
“On the pretext of implementing the five guarantees, the government has stalled all development projects and across the state, not a single work is going on. With this kind of foolhardy maladministration, there is no sign of employment generation. Such maladministration is only leading to frustration among the people in rural areas. It will certainly have a bearing on Lok Sabha election,” Yediyurappa predicted.
On the BJP’s stand on demanding CBI and ED probe into recent I-T raids, Yediyurappa said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has made this demand and the party will stand by his demand.
“I am also endorsing his demand and such a probe will reveal the truth behind why such a massive cache of money was seized from a contractor’s house,” he said.