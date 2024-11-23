BUDA commissioner held taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh

<p>Bidar: The Lokayukta police on Friday caught red-handed Bidar Urban Development Authority (BUDA) commissioner Srikanth Chimkode and two others while taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for an official favour.</p>.<p>The sleuths have taken the BUDA commissioner, member Chandrakanth Reddy and his aide Siddu Hugar, into their custody.</p>.<p>According to Lokayukta SP B K Umesh, the commissioner and two others had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a realtor who had sought a permission to sell non-agricultural plots.</p>.BBMP medical officer caught taking bribe of Rs 30,000.<p>Srikanth Chimkode and BUDA member Chandrakanth Reddy had sought a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from realtor Satish Naubade for issuing a permission to sell 60% of NA plots of the land located in Survey number 26 at Chikkapete in Bidar.</p>.<p>The realtor had agreed to give the first instalment of the bribe. The Lokayukta police, led by DySP Hanumanthraya, PIsSantosh Rathod, Babasaheb Patil, Arjunappa and staff, caught Srikanth and Reddy’s aide Hugar when they were accepting Rs 10 lakh from the realtor near a dal mill at Prathap Nagar in the city, the Lokayukta SP told <em>DH.</em></p>