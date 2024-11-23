Home
BUDA commissioner held taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh

The sleuths have taken the BUDA commissioner, member Chandrakanth Reddy and his aide Siddu Hugar, into their custody.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 21:51 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 21:51 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeBidarBribery case

