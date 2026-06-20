BUDA surveyor trapped by Lokayukta while taking Rs 3.5 lakh bribe in Karnataka's Ballari

<p>Ballari: The Lokayukta police on Friday caught Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) surveyor and his assistant red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 3,50,000 for an official favour.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta police arrested BUDA surveyor Shanthamurthy and his assistant Mohammad Sajid.</p>.<p>Ereshi, a realtor, had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police alleging that the surveyor and his assistant had demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh to process the applications moved for approval of the designs for single-site layout and a multi-site layout. The complainant had obtained the GPA from the owners of the land owners to seek BUDA approval for the designs of the layouts.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police laid a trap and accordingly caught the officials when Mohammad Sajid was taking the bribe amount on behalf of the <br>surveyor.</p><p>The Lokayukta team, led by SP N Vasudevaram, comprising DySPs Siddappa Bilagi and Sachin Chaluvadi and PI Suresh Bhavimani and staff, conducted the operation.</p>