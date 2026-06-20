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Homeindiakarnataka

BUDA surveyor trapped by Lokayukta while taking Rs 3.5 lakh bribe in Karnataka's Ballari

The Lokayukta police laid a trap and accordingly caught the officials when Mohammad Sajid was taking the bribe amount on behalf of the surveyor.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:09 IST
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Shanthamurthy

Shanthamurthy

Mohammad Sajid
Mohammad Sajid
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayuktaBallari

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