Budget private schools to hike fees up to 12% for next academic year

<p>Bengaluru: Come next academic year and even the budget private schools will hike the fees between 8% and 12%, owing to the increase in <br>expenses.</p>.<p>As shared by the private budget schools, which charge between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000 per month, they have informed the parents about the fee hike. Normally, they used to increase the fee between 2% and 4%. However, considering the increase in salaries of staff, decrease in the number of enrollment and more private schools coming up every year, the schools have decided to increase fee up to 12%.</p>.<p>However, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has requested the school managements to keep the hike nominal.</p>.<p>“There is a provision to increase the fees up to 15% annually, but we have requested the school managements to keep it nominal, while taking a decision,” said D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Association.</p>.High fees and the cost of a broken system.<p>In the state, there are over 17,000 private budget schools, of which around 4,000 are in Bengaluru and charge between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 annually.</p>.<p>“Ninety per cent of the budget schools charge between Rs 500 and Rs 3000 per month and this category of schools is functioning even in Bengaluru. In recent years, the supply has exceeded the demand and the government is approving at least 500 to 600 new schools every year, which is affecting the enrollment of existing schools,” explained Shashi Kumar.</p>.<p>Private budget schools said that water and electricity charges, contribution to Professional Tax, Provident Fund and ESI had all increased.</p>.<p>“Inflation has affected the budget schools badly and they have no option but to increase the fees. When you see it in percentage, it may look high, but a school that is charging Rs 25,000 per year and announces 10% increase in fee, then the hike will be Rs 2,500 per year and it is not as high as parents assume,” opined a management representative of a budget private school in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>However, the parents’ association has raised objections over the schools hiking fees and demanded that the government come out with a fee regulatory policy.</p>.<p>B N Yogananda of Karnataka Private School College Parents’ Associations’ Co-Ordination Committee said, “At least 20 states have established Fee Regulatory Committees and we urge the Karnataka government to put a cap on fees at private schools.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, non-budget schools affiliated to other boards have also increased fees. Most of them have increased fees between 5% and 10%. The fee in these schools ranges between Rs 70,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh per year.</p>